Owner satisfaction surveys and demographic trends are favorable for timeshares in the U.S., according to a new report Wednesday from the industry lobby, the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), via its foundation.

The pandemic boosted the popularity of timeshare. A survey found that 84 percent of owners would purchase a timeshare product again, a significant increase from 77 percent in 2020.

Gen Z and Millennials now account for 57 percent of U.S. timeshare owners, more than half of new sale purchasers, and nearly two-thirds of resale purchasers.

The online survey of 1,600 timeshare owners ran from March 13 to 31, 2022. A total of 1,600 timeshare owners in North America.