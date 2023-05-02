Qantas Airways first new CEO in 15 years is Vanessa Hudson, who will take over from Alan Joyce in November. Hudson will inherit an airline that has emerged strong from the pandemic. During the first six months of the Qantas 2023 fiscal year, the airline posted an A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) operating profit and a 16 percent operating margin, besting its results in 2019.

Hudson will also be the airline’s first female CEO. It will be the first time in Australian aviation history that the country’s two largest airlines, Qantas and Virgin Australia, are led by women.