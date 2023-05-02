As the world of fashion and art paid homage to the life and legacy of polarizing fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala and its accompanying exhibition, it appears that Lagerfeld’s influence will long continue with The Karl Lagerfeld Macau, scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

Credit: The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

Designed in collaboration with Lagerfeld, the five-star hotel forms part of The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on China’s Southern Coast, which according to the website is the only hotel that has been entirely designed and conceived by the late fashion legend.

Credit: The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

The designated tower, which embodies Lagerfeld’s vision, is owned and operated by SJM Resorts and boasts 271 rooms and suites. The hotel also features a book lounge inspired by Lagerfeld’s Parisian home library, and The Mesa restaurant, helmed by award-winning chef José Avillez.

