Saudi Arabia is truly leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit to become a tourism superpower. The kingdom’s latest move is to create the “Dan Company”, an organization under the sovereign wealth fund designed to promote and develop agritourism and eco-tourism.

Dan’s first project will be located in the Al Ahsa region and will cover 1.8 million square meters. It will feature an eco-resort, an agri-resort and an adventure resort, according to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The company is also expected to contribute approximately $1.6 billion (SAR 6 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP by 2030, betting on intrepid travelers getting involved in “traditional farming experiences” in the Gulf state.

PIF’s co-head of local real estate development Khalid Johar said: “[Dan] will boost economic development and contribute to national economic growth. The company will operate novel business models that integrate sustainability and embrace nature, involving the private sector and local farmers in agritourism and ecotourism.”

The PIF is chaired by Saudi’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, and has around $700 billion in assets. As one of the world’s largest such wealth funds, PIF can finance many of the country’s ambitious tourism developments, including ski retreats, mega-yacht hubs, archipelagos and entire cities dedicated to entertainment.