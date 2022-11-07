Qatar will allow visitors without football World Cup tickets to enter the country from December 2 after the group stage matches end.
However, even as a match ticket will no longer be mandatory for inbound arrivals to Qatar, visitors will still need to furnish a Hayya Card before traveling, organizers said.
The Hayya Card is an ID that serves as an entry permit to Qatar and also provides stadium access along with the match tickets.
Earlier, Qatar had made Hayya Card mandatory for those wanting to enter Qatar from November 1.
As it gets set to host the most geographically-compact football World Cup from November 20, Qatar has been easing entry restrictions into the country.
Last month, Qatar announced that it would drop the requirement of a pre-arrival negative polymerase chain reaction test from November 1.
Expecting congested roads during the World Cup, officials had earlier warned that managing four soccer games a day in Doha will be a challenge.
Middle East Travel Roundup
Get the latest news from the Middle East in one easy-to-digest newsletter.
Tags: asia monthly, doha, fifa, football, middle east, PCR tests, qatar, world cup