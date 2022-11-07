Qatar will allow visitors without football World Cup tickets to enter the country from December 2 after the group stage matches end.

However, even as a match ticket will no longer be mandatory for inbound arrivals to Qatar, visitors will still need to furnish a Hayya Card before traveling, organizers said.

The Hayya Card is an ID that serves as an entry permit to Qatar and also provides stadium access along with the match tickets.

We are delighted to announce that fans without tickets can enter the State of Qatar after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage – starting from 2 Dec 2022 – to enjoy the unique atmosphere here with teams and fans in the country. pic.twitter.com/cIoNdO767T — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 3, 2022

Earlier, Qatar had made Hayya Card mandatory for those wanting to enter Qatar from November 1.

As it gets set to host the most geographically-compact football World Cup from November 20, Qatar has been easing entry restrictions into the country.

Last month, Qatar announced that it would drop the requirement of a pre-arrival negative polymerase chain reaction test from November 1.

Expecting congested roads during the World Cup, officials had earlier warned that managing four soccer games a day in Doha will be a challenge.