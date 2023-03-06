OTA Insight, a London-based startup that helps hotels track competitors’ rates, will now include short-term rentals.

The company launched Rate Insight+, which it claims is the first service to give hoteliers a competitive landscape of both hotel and short-term rental data.

At least 46 percent of travelers who paid for lodging in 2021 stayed in a short-term rental at least once, OTA Insight found. To give its hotelier clients a complete picture of what they’re up against, Rate Insight+ will factor in short-term rental prices in comparison to hotels.

A snapshot of Rate Insight+ software. Source: OTA Insight

“With the majority of booking sites offering both hotel and short-term rental accommodation, market convergence is accelerating, and traveler habits are changing,” Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of OTA Insight, said in a statement. “Rate Insight+ enables hoteliers to take a comprehensive approach to analyze their market, understand the impact of short-term rental supply, and gain a competitive advantage.”

This launch comes after OTA Insight bought two data analytics services consecutively last year — Madrid-based Transparent and Dallas-based Kriya RevGen in March and April 2022 respectively. Transparent aggregates and cleans up data on more than 35 million vacation rental and short-term rental listings. And Kriya RevGen is a software company that consolidates reservation and related data for hotel chains and property management companies.

At the time of the acquisition, OTA Insight had plans to supplement the data Kriya accesses with market-level and traveler-intent data from its flagship products, to include short-term rentals as a complementary market.