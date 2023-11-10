Almost half of all global destinations now offer a digital nomad visa, according to a new analysis by the UN World Tourism Organization.
Digital nomad visas allow individuals to live and work in a foreign country while maintaining employment in their home country.
Here are some of the organization’s key findings:
- 39% exempt digital nomads from tax payments.
- 80% process applications within one-month period.
- 76% have online applications for their digital nomad visa programs.
- Only 6 % have no visa fees for their applications.
