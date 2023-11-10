Almost half of all global destinations now offer a digital nomad visa, according to a new analysis by the UN World Tourism Organization.

Digital nomad visas allow individuals to live and work in a foreign country while maintaining employment in their home country.

Here are some of the organization’s key findings:

  • 39% exempt digital nomads from tax payments.
  • 80% process applications within one-month period.
  • 76% have online applications for their digital nomad visa programs.
  • Only 6 % have no visa fees for their applications.

Dawit Habtemariam, Skift

Today at 9:29 AM EST

Tags: digital nomads, tourism