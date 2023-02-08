MGM Resorts International reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. Here are key points about the operator of 32 hotels and casinos in the U.S. and Macau.



Revenue and losses:

The Las Vegas-based company reported a net income of $284 million on revenue of $3.6 billion for the last quarter of 2022. That compared favorably to half as much net income and 18 percent less revenue for the same period a year earlier.



Hotel segment:

“The calendar in March is positioned to have us have the best hotel revenue month, we believe, in our history,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO, during a call with analysts. Hornbuckle said demand for upcoming events in Las Vegas is driving demand for its hotels.

Worldwide, the company’s forecasts for the business volume in travel in its key markets were quite positive, though Macau is a developing situation.

MGM’s hotel revenues in full-year 2022 were up 95 percent from the previous year.

Occupancy was 89 percent, compared to 74 percent in 2021.

Average daily rate was up by a third compared to a year earlier. In the full-year 2022, MGM’s properties on the Las Vegas Strip specifically had an average daily rate of $229, up by a third over 2021. Occupancy improved 15 percentage points, year-over-year.