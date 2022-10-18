Hungary’s largest hotel, the 499-room Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center in Budapest said it would not accept bookings between November 1 and February 28 as the energy crisis brought about by Russia’s war on Ukraine bites the broader hotel and spa sector.

Management said it would be “impossible” to run successfully during the winter season because of rising energy costs, according to the Hungarian travel news website Turizmus on Monday.

One out of every four of the nation’s spa hotels may close for the winter, according to Tamas Flesch, honorary president of the Association of Hungarian Hotels and Restaurants.

Recently, the Kastelyhotel Sasvar Resort, housed in a 19th-century castle also announced a temporary shutdown because of the energy crisis.

The three-star Hotel Lover in Sopron will close at the end of October after being in business for 40 years. Rising energy costs coming after the long pandemic was the final blow, management told local media.