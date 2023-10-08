The three major United States airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv, Israel after Saturday’s deadly attack by Hamas.

Delta Airlines halted Tel Aviv flights into next week, the company said in a statement to Skift. The airline is working with the U.S. government to aid Americans who want to return to the United States. American Airlines and United Airlines similarly halted Tel Aviv operations, with United telling Reuters, “Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume.”

European airline Lufthansa says all three of its carriers will also cancel all flights to and from Tel Aviv through Monday while it continues to monitor the situation.

In a statement to Skift, British Airways said, “We are continuing to monitor the situation in Israel very closely and have introduced a flexible booking policy, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge if they wish.” It said it had canceled Sunday’s flight to Tel Aviv, but that flights in coming days were planned to continue with adjustments to departure times.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed in the fighting, according to the Israel Foreign Ministry on X (formerly Twitter). At least 413 Palestinians have died, the New York Times reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Oil prices spiked higher Sunday evening. Israel and Palestine are not oil producers but the risk is that the conflict could spread to other countries and impact global supply.