Jetstar Asia, the low-cost carrier based in Singapore, has appointed John Simeone as its new CEO. Barathan Pasupathi, the outgoing CEO who led the airline for 12 years, will step down from his role on March 1 to “pursue other opportunities.”

Simeone, currently serving as the senior vice president for Asia at the parent company Qantas, brings over 30 years of aviation experience to his new role. Jetstar Asia Chairman Dennis Choo acknowledged Simeone’s extensive knowledge of the Singapore and Asian aviation markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Simeone stated, “My focus will be to continue the exciting journey we’ve started, building capacity and connectivity out of Changi Airport so we can keep offering great low fares to amazing destinations across the region.”

Last month, Jetstar Asia announced the launch of flights from Singapore to Wuxi in China’s Jiangsu province, establishing itself as the sole airline operating this route from Singapore.

Barathan Pasupathi had previously emphasized the significance of the Chinese market for Jetstar, with the airline also expanding its presence by introducing flights to Haikou early last year.

In addition to the focus on China, Jetstar Asia witnessed the reintroduction of popular destinations in Japan and responded to growing demand by increasing weekly flights to popular hubs such as Bangkok, Bali, and Phuket.