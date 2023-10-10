Israel’s tourism ministry is working to assist travelers seeking to depart the country amid its ongoing war with Hamas. The country is in a state of emergency.

Travelers can contact Israel’s Home Front Command on WhatsApp or SMS on +972 52 910 4104, said the Israel Ministry of Tourism. They can also receive informational assistance from the ministry’s “virtual office” via WhatsApp or email.

Many airlines have suspended flights. Ben Gurion International Airport remains open and many flights are still departing Israel, the ministry said.