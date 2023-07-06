Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris has unveiled its new ‘Barbie Aircraft’ across its social media platforms.

The Airbus A320neo, which sees the usual Volaris livery transformed with Barbie’s iconic pink color and features Margot Robbie as the title character on the aircraft’s fuselage, has been revealed in anticipation of the upcoming Barbie movie.

The collaboration between Volaris and Warner Bros. Pictures is the latest in a long line of brand partnerships and experiences that have been announced ahead of the release of the movie, which we have recently reported on here.

