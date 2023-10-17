Visit Detroit has launched the ‘Detroit Pizza Pass’ to help visitors explore and enjoy what the organization calls the ‘best pizza city in the United States’.

Credit: Visit Detroit

The Detroit Pizza Passport has been designed to simplify the exploration of Detroit’s pizza scene, with users signing up through their mobile browsers rather than having to download an app. Users simply need to bookmark the page for access.

The Detroit Pizza Pass also allows users to earn points by visiting checking in at participating pizza retailers, which can later be redeemed for prizes – including Detroit pizza hats, aprons, shirts, and stickers – in the rewards store.

“Detroit’s pizza heritage is unlike any other, and the Detroit Pizza Pass lets visitors savor it all. It’s a celebration of our city’s culinary creativity, and we can’t wait to take people on this delicious journey,” sais Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit.You can find out more about the Pizza Pass and other digital passes on offer here.