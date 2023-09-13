An Under Canvas property has been recognized by the International DarkSky Places (IDSP) program for its ‘stewardship of the night sky’.

The Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase resort, which is perched on a canyon rim in Utah, has been certified as a DarkSky-certified Resort – the first of its kind in the world, according to a release from Under Canvas.

The resort – which features safari-inspired tent accommodations, a variety of complimentary programming, and a range of outdoor activities – has been recognized for its distinguished sky quality, which is preserved through conscientious design, operations, and guest education.

According to DarkSky, light pollution is increasing worldwide by nearly 10 percent each year, with eight out of 10 people living under a light-polluted night sky.

Under Canvas undertakes a range of sustainability practices to preserve the surrounding natural environment, including low-impact development initiatives, resource conservation efforts, and partnerships with organizations such as DarkSky International and The Nature Conservancy (TNC).