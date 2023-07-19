The Royal Mansour Marrakech has launched a new culinary school for guests who are looking to elevate their cooking knowledge under the expert guidance of the hotel’s chefs.

Located just a five minute walk from the famous Djemaa El Fna square, The Royal Mansour Marrakech – hotel, which is widely regarded for its culinary offering – is extending its passion for food to guests through immersive two-hour cooking classes, focusing on three main culinary themes: Moroccan, Italian, and Pastry.

Taking place around a large central island, the classes have been designed to allow guests to cook alongside the chef, with the experience culminating in a tasting at the end.

The culinary school is open to hotel guests and also food enthusiasts staying outside of the hotel, with the classes taking place throughout the week between the hours of 10AM and 12PM.

To learn more about the cooking experiences, visit the website.

