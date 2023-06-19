San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has revealed the itinerary for the latest instalment of its ‘SFO Celebrates‘ program, which aims to bring San Francisco’s neighborhoods and cultural events to airport guests.

Credit: San Francisco International Airport

The Pride Series will feature live entertainment in Harvey Milk Terminal 1 to showcase the talent and creativity of San Francisco’s LGBTQIA+ community.

We kicked off #PrideMonth in style at SFO with an unforgettable performance by fabulous drag queens 🌈 #SFOCelebrates #SFOPride pic.twitter.com/hXXJT7rVtM — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) June 9, 2023

In addition to the live activations in Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – which includes a Drag Extravaganza – there will also be Pride-themed photo stations in Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, a performance by the world’s first LGBTQ-identified cheerleading team, Cheer San Francisco, and much more.

For more information about SFO Celebrates, please visit: www.flysfo.com/sfo-celebrates.

