A specially developed small gas turbine designed to power hybrid-electric flight has successfully completed its first fuel burn, according to an announcement from Rolls-Royce.

The ultra low emission technology, which utilizes novel combustion technology, will form part of a new turbogenerator system within the engine maker’s electrical propulsion portfolio.

The complete turbogenerator system is being developed for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market – which includes electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) or electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft – and will, according to Rolls-Royce, ‘open up new, longer routes than electric battery powered aircraft can support today.’

“Rolls-Royce is developing all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for the Advanced Air Mobility market. The first fuel burn of our brand-new small gas turbine is a significant leap forward with successful stages throughout the test from light-up to the pull-away of the system,” said Matheu Parr, customer director, electrica at Rolls-Royce.

“This significant achievement follows the fast-paced development time of the new gas turbine from concept freeze to ‘pass to test’ in under 2 years. The turbogenerator system will enable our customers to extend the routes that electric flight can support and means more passengers will be able to travel further on low and potentially net zero emissions aircraft.”