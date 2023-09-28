Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has partnered with award-winning creative agency, Beautiful Destinations, on a new creative campaign featuring 30 pieces of short-form video content.

Credit: Beautiful Destinations x Ras Al Khaimah

The campaign has been designed to ‘reach travel audiences through ‘real’, snackable content, inspiring travelers as they begin their research, which is increasingly starting – and staying – on social media,’ according to a release from RAKTDA.

You can take a look at one of the videos below:

“We try to stay on the cusp of the traveler journey and tap into the visceral nature of tourism. By harnessing the power of short form video with Beautiful Destinations, we effectively trigger inspiration and emotion far quicker and more impactfully than other, more traditional, marketing tools. We welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors in first six months in 2023 – a 14.8% increase from the same time last year, so now is the perfect time to accelerate our destination marketing offering with the global trailblazers in travel content creation,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.