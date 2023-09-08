Raffles London at The OWO is set to open in London on Friday 29th September, the first hotel in the UK for Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel has been developed in partnership between Accor and the Hinduja Group, with the latter thoughtfully restoring Britain’s Old War Office to its former glory over the last eight years.

Credit: Raffles London at The OWO

The new hotel will have 120 rooms including 39 suites, 85 Raffles Residences, a spa in partnership with Guerlain and Pillar, 9 restaurants, and 3 bars – one of which will provide access to a rooftop with panoramic views across St James’s Park, The Mall and onto Buckingham Palace.

The hotel will also feature a fully restored interior, with original elements of the building on full display, including hand-laid mosaic floors, oak panelling, chandeliers, and a marble staircase.

Credit: Raffles London at The OWO

“Raffles seeks out astonishing settings for each of its properties, and Raffles London at The OWO offers this generously. The rich heritage of the city, as well as the Old War Office building, make London a natural home for the Raffles brand, which has long been synonymous with legendary service, glamour, art, and storied destinations,” said Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles and Orient Express, Accor.