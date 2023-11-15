Qantas has unveiled the livery of its first QantasLink Airbus A220, which will be the sixth aircraft to feature in its Flying Art Series when it comes into service as part of the group’s domestic fleet renewal program.

Credit: Qantas

The aircraft features the Aboriginal artwork of senior Pitjantjatjara artist, Maringka Baker, and tells the ‘dreaming story of two sisters who traverse remote Australia together, covering vast distances to find their way home,’ according to a release from the carrier.

Qantas has worked with Indigenous Australian design agency, Balarinji on the fuselage design for all of its aircrafts featured in the Flying Art Series, with this design featuring over 20,000 dots taking a team of 100 painters two weeks to complete.

The aircraft has also been given the name ‘Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa’ – which translates to ‘The Two Sisters Creation Story’ – that was inspired by the artwork.

The aircraft, which is currently at Airbus’ facility in Mirabel, Canada, is due to arrive in Australia before the end of 2023.