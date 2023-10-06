Commercial space company Axiom Space has announced an unconventional partnership with Italian fashion house Prada, that will see the two companies join forces to design the spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III mission.

Credit: Axiom Space

The 2025 mission marks two significant milestones, as not only will it be the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972, but it will also mark the first time a female astronaut will step foot on the Moon.

According to a release from Axiom Space, engineers at Prada will work alongside their team on the design process for the spacesuits to develop ‘solutions for materials and design features to protect against the unique challenge of space and the lunar environment’.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit,” said Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space.

“Prada’s technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits.”

As luxury brand partnerships become commonplace across the travel industry, the question now is: will private travelers soon be donning Prada spacesuits for commercial space journeys?