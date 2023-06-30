Porsche Cars North America, Inc. and Nobu Hotel Atlanta have partnered on a new Porsche inspired guest experience.

Credit: Porsche Cars North America/Nobu Hotel Atlanta

Located just north of Porsche’s U.S. headquarters, the Hotel and the luxury car manufacturer have collaborated on the Porsche Experience, which includes a stay in one of two newly designed rooms featuring Porsche-inspired art and decor alongside exclusive memorabilia.

Credit: Porsche Cars North America/Nobu Hotel Atlanta

Additionally, the hotel has introduced a Porsche themed conference room for guests looking to host business meetings during their stay, and for those looking to explore the city, there is the opportunity use one of the property’s all-electric Porsche Taycan house cars.

Take a look at the recently released promo video below, featuring Chef Nobu:

“At the heart of every Nobu Hotels’ collaboration is a desire to thoughtfully curate compelling experiences that enhance our guest journey,” said Rachael Palumbo, VP global hotel branding at Nobu Hospitality.

“With 75 years’ worth of brand excellence to its name, Porsche’s reputation as an automotive legend complements our global vision of delivering the highest level of luxury hospitality at an intimate level.”

At Skift, we are looking to unearth the most creative and forward-thinking innovations in travel through our Skift Ideas Franchise, which includes the Skift IDEA Awards, Skift Editorial Hub and the Skift Ideas Podcast.

You can listen and subscribe to the Skift Ideas Podcast through your favorite podcast app here.