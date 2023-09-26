P&O Cruises and Cunard have announced the rollout of SpaceX’s Starlink across its fleet in order to improve on-board Wi-Fi connectivity and bandwidth.

The new technology from Starlink has been introduced to provide guests with a greater bandwidth capacity across P&O Cruises and Cunard ships, which facilitate the sharing of photos and videos, the ability to use streaming services and enjoying other on board content at higher speeds.

Credit: Carnival Corporation Plc

According to a release from Carnival Corporation, the service will be available in both public spaces and cabins on the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth – which are operated by Cunard – by the end of 2023. Queen Anne, which is Cunard’s newest ship, will launch with the service in May 2024.

Britannia and Azura, which are operated by P&O Cruises, have already introduced Starlink to the public spaces on board. The service will be available in both public spaces and cabins on Arvia, Iona, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora by the end of 2023.

“Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday. Whether it’s uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected,” said Paul Ludlow, president at Carnival UK and P&O Cruises.