Panasonic Avionics has introduced a range of new 4K OLED monitors for First and Business Class cabins.

The new monitors, which form part of the Astrova In-flight entertainment (IFE) lineup, come in a choice of five sizes ranging from 19 to 42 inches, and also feature spatial audio powered by Panasonic Avionics’ latest Bluetooth technology.

Passengers on aircraft equipped with the new system will also be provided with up to 100W of DC power at their seat through USB-C, along with LED accent lighting designed to enhance the passenger experience and optimize the cabin environment.

“Astrova is transforming the seat back into an easily configured, flexible and personalized digital channel that caters to the individual needs of each passenger, enabling airlines to engage with their customers in flight like never before,” said Andy Masson, vice president of product management at Panasonic Avionics.

