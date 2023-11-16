One&Only has made its debut in Greece with the opening of One&Only Aesthesis, the first of the brands two new European locations to open.

Credit: One&Only Aesthesis

Situated within a 21-hectare beach and forest reserve that overlooks the Aegan Sea, the resort has been built to ‘redefine the concept of al fresco living,’ and pays homage to mid-century design by using architectural elements that utilize local marble, native timbers and woven leather details, according to a release from the group.

Credit: One&Only Aesthesis

The resort features a collection of rooms, bungalows, suites and villas that have been built to make the most of the outdoor living spaces on offer, which includes a number of pools, gardens, and even outdoor showers and fireplaces.

Credit: One&Only Aesthesis

One&Only Aesthesis also features the first Guerlain Spa to open Greece, thanks to a partnership with the French beauty house, alongside a number of food & beverage offerings – including two from MICHELIN-star chefs.

“The opening of One&Only Aesthesis marks an important milestone and a significant achievement for Kerzner International as we continue our strategic expansion into Europe and key markets around the world,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International.

“Our exceptional one-off collection of ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts and Private Homes exist hand-in-hand with the natural landscape, the sustainable use of resources, and a positive impact on local communities – pillars that are embedded in One&Only Aesthesis. Together with Grivalia Hospitality, we are excited to be the driving force behind the renaissance of Glyfada and the Athenian Riviera.”

