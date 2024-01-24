Moxy Hotels has partnered with digital astrology platform Sanctuary to provide users with personalized travel recommendations based on the stars.

Credit: Moxy Hotels

Using astrocartography – a form of locational astrology – Sanctuary users will now receive free personalized travel recommendations that will focus on the date and location of travel, which are then matched to Moxy hotels across the globe.

As part of the campaign, the Moxy website will also feature regular astrology-based insights and interactive content, along with a new ‘Sip by Sign’ drinks menu, bespoke localized programming and a star-inspired twist on the Moxy Bedtime Stories program.