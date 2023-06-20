Situated amid 55 acres of woodland in Wallace, Idaho, MoonPass Lookouts will feature a collection of five bespoke fire lookout towers elevated 30 feet above the ground.

The towers have been designed to offer guests an ‘unparalleled opportunity to witness the celestial wonders above.’

Credit: Moonpass Lookouts

Moonpass Lookouts is the latest venture for Kristie Wolfe, a renowned Airbnb Host known for her unique builds, including The Big Idaho Potato Hotel, The Tropical Treehouse, and The Hobbit Inn.

Credit: Moonpass Lookouts

When construction is complete, each tower will feature all of the essential amenities needed for a relaxing stay, including a full-size bed, a fully equipped kitchen, wood burning stove and a private sauna.

Credit: Moonpass Lookouts

However the real triumph here is the smart glass roof that has been designed for stargazing.

Credit: Moonpass Lookouts

You can hear more about Moonpass Lookouts from Kristie below:

