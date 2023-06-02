Hospitality technology company Mews is partnering with Saira Hospitality on a new staff training initiative aimed at transforming learning within the hospitality industry.

The new partnership will see five new hospitality schools created around the world, with the first school set to open in London in June 2023, followed by a pop-up in Amsterdam towards the end of the year.

Mews will also work with Saira on integrating the key curriculum offering into their University platform, utilizing the industry-leading experience of both brands to offer access to learnings in essential hospitality skills including leadership, communication and emotional intelligence.

“Hospitality isn’t just about business; it also has a key role to play in education and building local communities,” said Paul Mooney, chief customer officer at Mews.

“What’s so exciting about this partnership is that it can make a real difference to individuals while also helping our industry to create a new, enthused talent pool,” he continued.

