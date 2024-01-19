A unique hospitality and adventure experience is set to open 40km from the coastline in the Arabian Gulf.

Credit: The Rig

The Rig, which takes design inspiration from offshore oil platforms, will celebrate the heritage of Saudi Arabia’s long oil and gas history by transforming decommissioned and newly built oil rig platforms into a new hospitality, leisure and entertainment destination.

The recently revealed masterplan shows that the destination will span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, and will feature three hotels, 11 restaurants, a marina and helipads.

According to the website, guests will be able to access The Rig through a number of transportation options, including fast ferries, private yachts, helicopters, and seaplanes, with dedicated terminals being built on the mainland to facilitate departures and arrivals.

The Rig will also offer a number of water activities, in addition to an amusement park, a splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and a multipurpose arena.