Marriott International has announced that it is continuing its partnership with UNICEF by relaunching ‘Check Out for Children,’ a program that has been created to give guests the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to the organization during their stay.

Credit: Marriott International/Unicef

According to a release, guest donations collected as part of the program will help to fund UNICEF’s work to ‘make a better world for every child in over 190 countries and territories,’ and will power initiatives to create cleaner environments, advocate for children with disabilities, and help to protect refugees.

“Marriott is proud to continue its legacy of serving our world in collaboration with UNICEF,” said David Marriott, chairman of the board, Marriott International in a release.

“Since 1995, we have worked with UNICEF to provide much needed funding for youth health and nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education and skill building, and the protection and care of children in the face of natural disaster. The Check Out for Children program is an incredible opportunity for our guests and our hotels to support UNICEF’s relentless pursuit of bettering the lives of children around the world.”

Check Out for Children is being expanded in recognition of World Children’s Day, with the program now live in over 500 properties across 40 countries.