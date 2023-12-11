Marriott International has announced a partnership with The Neu Project, an initiative from Google’s Experience Institute (Xi), in an effort to create a more neuroinclusive experience for event attendees.

Under the new partnership, all customer meetings and events of over 250 people that are hosted by Marriott will incorporate a range of neuroinclusive initiatives, including:

dedicated quiet room that will be available for attendees to use in order to recover from sensory overwhelm. A range of tools and resources available upon request at registration, including sensory & fidget toys, noise canceling ear plugs, sleep masks, sunglasses, printed agendas and venue maps.

A full schedule of event details, including information when there may be loud music, flashing lights or surprise moments during the event program.

Real-time captioning and subtitles on-screen during main stage programming.

According to a press release, Marriott has collaborated closely with The Neu Project over the last two years to learn directly from the neurodivergent community.

“Grounded in our commitments to innovation and inclusion, Marriott is dedicated to making meetings and events more accessible for everyone,” said Drew Pinto, executive vice president and chief revenue & rechnology Officer at Marriott International in the release.

“The Neu Project is a driving force in this space, and we look forward to working jointly with them, along with the neurodivergent community, to deepen our understanding of neurodivergent needs in order to truly welcome all.”