Malaysia Airlines is introducing ‘Education on the Go’ content as part of in-flight entertainment offering.

The new initiative, which has been launched in collaboration with Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, will allow passengers travelling with the carrier to access a selection of educational content, covering topics from lifestyle courses to business modules.

The new content is available under the Lifestyle category of the in-flight entertainment systems TV Show content selection.

Prof. Madya Dr. Shahrul Mizan Bin Ismail, Dean from Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airlines to bring Education on the Go to a wider audience. Be adaptable, flexible and never stop learning. The rate of change will never stop and neither should you.”