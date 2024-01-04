Malaysia Airlines is introducing ‘Education on the Go’ content as part of in-flight entertainment offering.
The new initiative, which has been launched in collaboration with Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, will allow passengers travelling with the carrier to access a selection of educational content, covering topics from lifestyle courses to business modules.
The new content is available under the Lifestyle category of the in-flight entertainment systems TV Show content selection.
Prof. Madya Dr. Shahrul Mizan Bin Ismail, Dean from Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airlines to bring Education on the Go to a wider audience. Be adaptable, flexible and never stop learning. The rate of change will never stop and neither should you.”
Skift Ideas uncovers the most creative and forward-thinking innovations happening across travel. We celebrate innovation through our Skift IDEA Awards and hear from leaders on our Ideas podcast.
You can listen and subscribe to the Skift Ideas Podcast through your favorite podcast app here.
Tags: education, guest experience, in-flight entertainment, malaysia airlines