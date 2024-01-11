A dedicated forecourt for electric vehicle (EV) charging has opened at London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, the first of its kind to be introduced by an international airport.

Credit: London Gatwick

The Electric Forecourt is powered by Gridserve and has 30 electric vehicle chargers available, with options for both high-power and low-power charging outputs. All of the charging bays are powered by 100% net zero energy.

The site also features a lounge area with high-speed Wi-Fi, a convenience store, and an interactive EV experience area where a dedicated EV guru will be on-site to support with any customer queries.

Credit: London Gatwick

“We are proud to be the first international airport to open a Gridserve Electric Forecourt. The charging station has been placed in a strategic location and will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, residents and businesses that pass through the area each year,” said London Gatwick’s Development Director, Bronwen Jones in a release.

The charging station is located near to London Gatwick’s South Terminal, with chargers available all day, every day.