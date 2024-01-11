A dedicated forecourt for electric vehicle (EV) charging has opened at London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, the first of its kind to be introduced by an international airport.
The Electric Forecourt is powered by Gridserve and has 30 electric vehicle chargers available, with options for both high-power and low-power charging outputs. All of the charging bays are powered by 100% net zero energy.
The site also features a lounge area with high-speed Wi-Fi, a convenience store, and an interactive EV experience area where a dedicated EV guru will be on-site to support with any customer queries.
“We are proud to be the first international airport to open a Gridserve Electric Forecourt. The charging station has been placed in a strategic location and will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, residents and businesses that pass through the area each year,” said London Gatwick’s Development Director, Bronwen Jones in a release.
The charging station is located near to London Gatwick’s South Terminal, with chargers available all day, every day.
