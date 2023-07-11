KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has unveiled its new World Business Class Seats for its Boeing 777 aircraft.

The new seats have been designed in collaboration with JAMCO, who the carrier previously worked with on the ‘Venture’ seats featured on the KLM 787 fleet.

Credit: KLM

The upgraded World Business Class seats will offer direct aisle access to all passengers, with each seat also equipped with a sliding door for enhanced privacy. The new offering will also provide additional features such as a lower back-massage function, adjustable lower-back support, multiple charging options, and the ability to fully recline into a comfortable bed.

Credit: KLM

According to the carrier, the new seats are also 10-15% lighter than comparable business class seats, aligning with KLM’s sustainability goals.

Credit: KLM

“Based on extensive customer and competitor research, we improved our World Business Class seats to ensure that customers have more privacy and comfort during their flight. The new seats are better in terms of design, technology and sustainability features. KLM meets a wide array of its passengers’ wishes with the new seats in World Business Class, Premium Comfort, Economy Comfort and Economy Class. We are delighted to offer these new products and related services to our customers worldwide,” said Boet Kreiken, EVP customer experience, KLM Royal Ducth Airlines.

Credit: KLM

KLM’s entire Boeing 777-300 and 200 fleet are set to be fitted out with the new Business Class seats, with the full revamp to be completed during the course of the coming year.

At Skift, we are looking to unearth the most creative and forward-thinking innovations in travel through our Skift Ideas Franchise, which includes the Skift IDEA Awards, Skift Editorial Hub and the Skift Ideas Podcast.

You can listen and subscribe to the Skift Ideas Podcast through your favorite podcast app here.