We’ve all experienced that moment of dread when we arrive in our hotel room and begin unpacking our luggage, only to realize that we’ve forgotten to pack the star piece of one of our planned outfits.

Well a new partnership from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Anthropologie aims to alleviate these feelings of ‘pack-xiety’.

Credit: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants/Anthropologie

The new partnership forms part of Kimpton’s larger Forgot It? We’ve Got It! program, and will now offer guests access to a selection of complimentary accessories – including bags, belts, and bracelets – that are available to borrow for the duration of guest stays.

Launched in the United Kingdom last month, the new service is accessed via an in-room QR code which directs guests to an online catalog that allows them to browse, borrow, and purchase items.

“Kimpton is a brand known for its thoughtful perks and unique personal touches that enhance the guest experience and leave lasting impressions. Knowing accessories are often the first items to get cut or overlooked while packing, this partnership and accessories collection with Anthropologie provides guests with a chic solution in the event they’ve forgotten that perfect clutch or want to add a little extra something special to their style or seasonal look – whether it’s for a weekend getaway, business meeting, rooftop concert or night out,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of marketing and commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global.

The service is available now at Kimpton Fitzroy London, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, and Kimpton Blythswood Square in Glasgow.