In the United States, 1 in 6 people have sensory needs or sensitivities, and 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, so the importance of accessible spaces has never been so important. With this in mind, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has become a Certified Autism Center™, thanks to a new partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Credit: Kennedy Space Center Complex

The new partnership aims to ensure that sensory-sensitive visitors can enjoy the complex with confidence, with the center now able to provide on-site sensory guidance, designated low sensory areas, a sensory guide, and newly trained team members to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

“This certification is just one way we are working to ensure that Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is accessible to each of our guests,” said Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“The extensive autism sensitivity and awareness training our staff has undergone has already impacted the way we interact with all families and children of all abilities, but specifically those with autism and other sensory sensitivities.”