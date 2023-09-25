ibis Styles has launched #OpenpARTy, a live event series designed to celebrate the talented artists, cultural scenes and creativity within its hotel communities.

Credit: ibis Styles Hotels

The first #OpenpARTy, will take place at ibis Styles Copenhagen Orestad on 28 September 2023, and will see local artists and performers come together to celebrate Copenhagen’s renowned arts community, with the city having recently been designated as World Capital of Architecture for 2023 by the Director-General of UNESCO.

The event will also be livestreamed on the ibis Styles Metaverse spatial gallery.

The #OpenpARTy concept forms part of the brand’s wider #OpenToCreativity program, which sees an ongoing collaboration with arts and design communities to showcase the creative work of neighborhood artists.

“The #OpenpARTy concept is one of the many distinctive ibis Styles experiences that guests will not find elsewhere. By engaging the public to co-create with local artists at our hotels, we are showing our support for artistic experimentation, authenticity, and self-expression, while inviting guests to truly become part of the art,” said Marie-Agnès Froment, ibis Styles brand director, Accor.

“Across our ibis Styles network, our #OpenToCreativity program is pushing culture forwards, celebrating creativity, and unlocking access to a like minded global community. For guests, our hotels open the door to local creative culture; for our talented neighbors, we provide space to meet, collaborate and showcase their artistic talents.”

According to a release from the brand, more #OpenpARTy events will follow at ibis Styles destinations across Europe.