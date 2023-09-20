A dry “underwater” hologram experience featuring numerous sea creatures has opened at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru.

Credit: Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru

The experience has been designed to replicate the real manta rays that can be found in the resorts surrounding waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, with the holograms designed to provide guests with the opportunity to virtually ‘swim’ with manta rays, humpback whales, seahorses and mimic octopuses.

The sessions last up to 45 minutes, and are hosted twice daily at the Resort’s on-site Marine Discovery Center.