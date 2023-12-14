Holiday Inn has introduced a new open lobby concept at the 275 room Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay, located in the United Arab Emirates.
The new concept has been designed to transform the traditional hotel lobby into a multi-functional hub that fosters ‘a dynamic environment where individuals can seamlessly blend work, dining and social interactions. The design incorporates connected facilities to enhance the overall experience.’
“The launch of the Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay marks a significant milestone in our commitment to redefine guest experiences. The Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept revolutionizes the way guests interact with hotel spaces, creating a dynamic and integrated environment. We are confident that this innovative approach will set new standards in hospitality, offering guests a unique and memorable stay,” said Haitham Mattar, managing director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa.
Tags: guest experience, holiday inn, hotel design