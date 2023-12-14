Holiday Inn has introduced a new open lobby concept at the 275 room Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay, located in the United Arab Emirates.

Credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts

The new concept has been designed to transform the traditional hotel lobby into a multi-functional hub that fosters ‘a dynamic environment where individuals can seamlessly blend work, dining and social interactions. The design incorporates connected facilities to enhance the overall experience.’

Credit: IHG Hotels & resorts

“The launch of the Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay marks a significant milestone in our commitment to redefine guest experiences. The Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept revolutionizes the way guests interact with hotel spaces, creating a dynamic and integrated environment. We are confident that this innovative approach will set new standards in hospitality, offering guests a unique and memorable stay,” said Haitham Mattar, managing director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa.