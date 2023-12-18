​​Qatar Duty Free has debuted Souq Al Matar – a new experiential mixed retail and dining concept – at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Credit: Qatar Airways

Inspired by ‘the bustling energy and aesthetics of Qatar’s iconic traditional markets,’ the seven shops and two restaurants are located in the North Node terminal of the airport.

Offerings include Al Attar, an apothecary style store selling teas, herbs and spices; Sogha, a souvenir shop selling traditional Qatari keepsakes; Al Darzi, a women’s fashion shop carrying traditional garments, and Basta, a dining experience serving traditional Qatari food with a modern twist.

Credit: Qatar Airways

The design of the new retail offering has taken inspirtation from traditional Qatari architecture and design, and features elements including wicker woven ceilings, arched doorways and traditional textiles.