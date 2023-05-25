Electric seaglider manufacturer, Regent, unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its commercial seaglider prototype in April, with passenger service projected for 2025. Southern Airways is slated to receive the first 12-passenger seagliders serving coastal and island travelers.

Source: Regent

Regent also recently named David Neeleman, co-founder of Breeze Airways, JetBlue, and Azul Airlines, and Dennis Muilenburg, former CEO of The Boeing Company to its Board of Advisors. The company aims to improve regional transportation through its electric seagliders, providing fast, sustainable coastal travel.

Archer Aviation, which is backed by United Airlines and Stellantis NV, also aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis available for service in 2025, pending FAA approval.

