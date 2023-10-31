Frankfurt Airport is set to expand its suite of biometric touchpoints to passengers of all airlines within the facility.

Credit: Fraport

The technology – SITA’s Smart Path biometric solution, powered by NEC – is already available for Lufthansa and Star Alliance Airlines passengers, which has seen over 12,000 passengers use the facilities at check-in, boarding pass control and boarding gates, according to a release from Fraport.

The technology gives passengers the opportunity to use their faces as their boarding pass by registering in advance on their mobile device through the app or directly at the check-in kiosk with their biometrics-enabled passports.

When their registration is complete, passengers will be able to pass through the facial recognition-equipped checkpoints without showing any physical documents.

“Together with Lufthansa and the Star Alliance airlines, we have been offering this innovative service since 2020, an experience – with the help of SITA and NEC – which will now be extended to all airlines. We are the first European airport to offer all passengers a contactless and convenient passenger journey using biometrics. Our goal for the coming months is to equip at least 50 percent of all check-in kiosks, pre-security and boarding gates with the new and pioneering technology,” said Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, Fraport AG’s executive director aviation and infrastructure.