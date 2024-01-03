Four Seasons New York Downtown has introduced a new in-room shopping experience that will allow guests to shop the Hotel’s most sought-after retail items from the comfort of their rooms.
In-Room Essentials, which is available now, will enable guests to browse and purchase a curated selection of products – including skincare products from the Hotel’s Spa, electronics, children’s toys and other premium gifts – from the comfort of their room via a QR code.
The shopping experience is available Monday to Sunday between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm, with all purchases made delivered to guests’ rooms at their convenience.
