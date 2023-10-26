Finnair has announced that it will be giving the interiors of its Embraer aircraft a refresh in the coming years.

Credit: Finnair

According to a release from the Finnish carrier, the new cabins will build off the familiar elements introduced in the carrier’s new long-haul aircraft cabins and will provide a ‘fresh and inviting interior’ for passengers.

There are 12 jet engine aircraft in the Finnair fleet, which are used to fly Finnair’s domestic and European destinations, and the first renewed aircraft are expected to operate at the end of 2024 with the project due to be completed in 2025.

“We want to improve travel comfort and provide our customers with a high-quality travel experience across our route network”, says Ole Orvér, chief commercial officer for Finnair.

“We will bring similar elements and feeling to our Embraer fleet as we have used in our previously redesigned Airbus wide-body aircraft”.

You can take a look at the new long-haul aircraft cabins in the video below: