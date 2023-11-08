Air New Zealand will be collaborating with Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead on the design of its next uniform.
Emilia was selected following a pitch process involving a number of native designers – all tasked with creating a uniform based on select criteria, including sustainability, functionality, safety, and te ao Māori – or a respect of Māori customs and protocols.
“I could not be prouder, or more excited, to have been selected as Air New Zealand’s next uniform designer. This is a true passion project for me; one that further connects me with my homeland Aotearoa, and the community and places that I love,” Emilia was quoted in a press release.
Take a look at the post below from Air New Zealand regarding the launch, and why this project is so important to Emilia:
The carrier and Emilia will now work on a process to refine the designs, with onboard trials and consultations set to take place before unveiling the final design in late 2024.
Tags: air new zealand, airline, airline branding, fashion, uniforms