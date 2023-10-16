An underwater art exhibition, known as the ‘EDP Art Reef’ is available to visit off the coast of Portugal.

The exhibition, which was created by energy provider EDP in collaboration with Portuguese street artist Vhils, sees materials taken from three retired EDP coal-fired power stations repurposed into an underwater art reef.

The exhibition is located around a mile off the coast of the Algarve, and allows divers – who have the appropriate certifications – to enjoy the 13 art pieces at a depth of 12 metres.

According to the website, the underwater exhibition includes live corals, that will ‘evolve with the tides, varying with the seasons and the years’, and the long-term aim of the project is that nature will eventually take over the installations, and ‘transform the works of art over time into an ecosystem for marine life’.

You can find out how to visit the exhibition here.