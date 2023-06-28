Dublin Airport has released a new advice guide to support senior travelers when preparing to visit the airport during the busy summer months.

Dublin Airport operator DAA, in partnership with Age Action, has created the free guide with the aim of alleviating travel anxieties for older passengers as they navigate through the airport.

Travelling can be an overwhelming experience as you get older. That’s why we’ve teamed up with @AgeAction to produce a new guide, jam-packed with practical advice & travel tips for older passengers.



The guide is free to view & download on our website: https://t.co/XTjNwzyfNi pic.twitter.com/RqqwlILqgJ — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 16, 2023

The guide provides practical information and guidance on every step of the airport journey, such as getting to the airport, check-in desk locations, preparing for security screening, restroom locations, as well as the whereabouts of shops and restaurants. Additionally, it offers valuable guidance on seeking assistance from airport staff when needed.

The guide can be downloaded here.

“We want to take the stress out of traveling for our older passengers or anyone who feels anxious ahead of their journey,” said Louise Bannon, director of marketing at Dublin Airport.

“The short, but comprehensive guide, will give reassurance to passengers with a helpful overview of the passenger journey, offering practical travel tips, and contact details for further assistance. It has been thoughtfully designed, in consultation with Age Action, to help anxious or unfamiliar travelers navigate the airport more easily, providing crucial information about facilities, services, and procedures.”

