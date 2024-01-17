Destination Canada has launched the the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, the world’s first pop-up winter pickleball spa.

Credit: Destination Canada

The experience will give visitors the opportunity to take part in a game of America’s fastest growing sport, followed by a cold plunge inspired by the latest wellness trend taking hold of the internet.

A reservation at the experience will also include access to the spa amenities on-site, including massages, a sauna, a hot tub, fire pits and a selection of snacks.

“We’re pretty excited to introduce the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, a place where cool dinks meet cold dunks all set in a classic Canadian winter wonderland. We welcome pickleball pros, newbies, and anyone looking to try something new to visit Canada this season,” said Gloria Loree, Chief marketing officer at Destination Canada in a release.

The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa will be open to the public for one week only from March 16, 2024.