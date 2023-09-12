Ambitious plans for a permanent human habitat under the ocean have been announced by ocean technology and exploration company, DEEP.

Credit: DEEP

The company – whose purpose is to ‘Make Humans Aquatic’ – will construct the underwater base using submarines, and will use its modular Sentinel habitats to house living pods, research facilities and underwater observatories.

Credit: DEEP

According to DEEP, the modular system is ‘endlessly configurable, completely customisable, and flexes seamlessly to accommodate short-term through to semi-permanent deployments, anywhere on the Continental Shelf’.

The new underwater habitat will allow scientists to live underwater at depths of up to 200 meters for up to 28 days at a time, and is proposed to begin construction as soon as 2027. The company has also launched its own diving institute, which aims to to increase the number of competent, qualified divers capable of undertaking such an ambitious underwater construction project.

Credit: DEEP

The initial base for the project has been set up in the UK’s South West and Wales, thanks to its unique cluster of relevant industry expertise.